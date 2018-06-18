OMAHA, Neb. – Oregon State overcame an early deficit and a lengthy weather delay to defeat Washington 14-5 Monday in an elimination game at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The Beavers (50-11-1) will advance to take on the loser of Tuesday morning's game between North Carolina and Mississippi State, on Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT. Washington (35-26) jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the third inning, but Oregon State answered with four runs in the top of the fifth to move in front.

Pinch-hitter Tyler Malone plated the first run with an RBI single, before Preston Jones followed him with a two-run double. Jones came home on a passed ball to give the Beavers the advantage.

The Huskies came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead. Following a weather delay of over four hours, Malone leveled the score, as he walked with the bases loaded to tally his second RBI of the game.

Oregon State took control in the seventh, as Michael Gretler came through with an RBI single, before redshirt-senior Kyle Nobach crushed a three-run homer to put the Beavers ahead 9-5. Malone launched a solo shot in the eighth to extend the lead to five.

The Beavers tacked on four more with singles from Adley Rutschman, Gretler and Jack Anderson. Malone finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored, three RBIs and two walks. Nick Madrigal and Gretler finished with three hits apiece, while Nobach and Anderson each tallied a pair of hits.

Kevin Abel earned the win, allowing one earned run while striking out five in four innings of relief work. The freshman threw on both ends of the weather delay. Washington tallied nine hits in the contest, with Mason Cerrillo notching three and Levi Jordan recording two.

Next Up

The Beavers will return to action Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT against the loser of Tuesday morning's contest between North Carolina and Mississippi State. That game will air on ESPN.

Nifty 50

The victory was Oregon State's 50th of the season, marking the fourth time in program history the Beavers have won 50 games or more (50 in 2006, 52 in 2013, 56 in 2017). Hit List

Oregon State set a single-season record with 689 hits after finishing with 16 hits in the win. The Beavers surpassed their 2006 club, which had 684.

Weathering the Storm

Monday's contest featured a rain delay of 4 hours and 31 minutes that halted the game with two outs in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded for the Beavers. Oregon State leveled the score at five immediately following the delay.

Bombs Away

Tyler Malone's eighth-inning home run was the Beavers' 61st homer of the season, breaking the program record of 60 set in 1998.

Elimination Games

Oregon State now moves to 19-9 in elimination games in the Pat Casey era.

Seventh Straight Six

Monday marked the seventh-straight game the Beavers have scored six runs or more.

Courtesy OSU Athletics