BeaversEdge - Beaver Commit Omarion Fa'amoe Helps West High School To 7-2 Record

One of those is Salt Lake City (UT) defensive lineman Omarion Fa'amoe , who just wrapped up his season last night in winning fashion as West High School shut out Granger 24-0 to finish the regular season 7-2.

It has been an interesting year to say the list, and in football terms, a big reason for that is because there has been no high school football played in much of the country. It has greatly effected Oregon State's 2021 class, as only two of their eight commits have seen the field in 2020.

In the first eight games, Fa'amoe recorded 36 tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 15 QB hurries (MaxPreps). Thursday night's stats have not been updated as of Friday morning.

His presence, especially in the backfield, is one that Oregon State coaches identified relatively early and a big reason why they worked so hard to earn his pledge over the likes of LSU, Tennessee, Utah, Nebraska, and more. Beyond that, his size and speed combined with a relentless motor pair for lots of destruction, and it jumps out in his film.

“Fa'amoe is a big body who takes up a ton of space along the defensive line but he’s also a gap shooter who has surprising speed for being so big. He is relentless, he wears down offensive linemen and then he’s always in the backfield not over-running plays but grabbing guys, slowing them down and usually tackling them. He has a lot of talent." said Rivals Analyst Adam Gorney in a previous interview with BeaversEdge.

With some development from coach Legi Suiaunoa, it seems promising that Fa'amoe can turn into a playmaker for Oregon State and create issues for offensive linemen in the Pac-12, just as he is doing in his senior year.

The Utah 6a playoffs are set to begin on October 23rd, but the bracket is not filled out just yet. West projects to be a top 10 seed.