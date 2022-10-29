With the Oregon State football team (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) on bye this weekend, BeaversEdge.com looks at the other games going on in the Pac-12 this weekend...

-> Utah outlasted Washington State minus starting quarterback Cam Rising on Thursday as backup Bryson Barnes led the Utes over the Cougars. The loss was WSU's fourth in the last five games following the 3-0 start to the season while the Utes moved to 6-2 and 4-1 overall...

No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) vs Cal 3-4, 1-3) - LINE: Oregon -17 - 12:30 p.m. FS1

-> Following a win over UCLA last weekend, Oregon is the lone unbeaten Pac-12 team as they take on Justin Wilcox and the Cal Bears in Berkeley... Oregon is heavily favored in this matchup, but Cal's defense allows just 22.3 points per contest so this could be a closer-than-expected contest.

No. 10 USC (6-1, 4-1) vs Arizona (3-4, 1-3) - LINE: USC -14 - 4 p.m. Pac-12

-> Following their first conference loss and a bye week, the USC Trojans return to action in the desert against the Arizona Wildcats. UA has lost two straight contests while the Trojans present one of the tougher matchups in the conference... USC should be in a good position to bounce back...

Arizona State (2-5, 1-3) vs Colorado (1-6, 1-3) - LINE: ASU -13 - 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

-> A matchup between two squads with interim head coaches, Arizona State and Colorado are set to face off in Boulder... The Buffs are coming off the 42-9 loss to Oregon State while Arizona State came up one point short against Stanford a week ago... The Beavers face the Sun Devils in Tempe in several weeks so it's worth keeping an eye on ASU, otherwise, there isn't a ton at stake in this matchup...

Stanford (3-4, 1-4) vs No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1) - LINE: UCLA -16.5 - 7:30 p.m. ESPN

-> Following the loss to Oregon State, Stanford has won two straight with wins over Notre Dame and Arizona State, can they make it three and upset the No. 12 Bruins? UCLA suffered its first loss a week ago at Oregon but is heavily favored in this matchup against David Shaw's Cardinal. UCLA is likely in a good spot to take this matchup, but Stanford has the ability to keep games interesting...