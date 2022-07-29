Alex Austin, Jack Colletto Earn Watch List Recognition

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

ATLANTA – Oregon State redshirt sophomore defensive back Alex Austin and redshirt senior inside linebacker Jack Colletto were each recognized by a pair of awards on Thursday. Austin is one of 115 student-athletes on the initial watch list for the Wuerrfel Trophy, while Colletto is one of 52 on the Hornging Award watch list.

The Wuerffel Trophy is given annually to recognize community service among players at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. It is named in honor of Danny Wuerffel, a former quarterback at Florida who was the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner.

Austin, a Long Beach, Calif., native, established the Alex Austin Overcoming Adversity Scholarship last year. The scholarship offers one $1,000 award and two $500 awards to high school or college students who submit a max-500 word essay about an obstacle or challenge and how they overcame it.

Semifinalists for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced Nov. 1, with finalists on Nov. 22. The winner of the honor will be announced Dec. 8.

The Hornung is given annually to the nation’s most versatile college player. Colletto is one of 52 players on watch list for the honor.

The Camas, Wash., native was named a preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team selection on Tuesday. He played in 12 games for the Beavers a year ago, rushing for 144 yards and eight touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught one passes for a 1-yard touchdown and made eight tackles with one interception. He earned all-conference second team honors a year ago.

The 2022 winner of the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse will be honored during a dinner in Louisville, Ky., in March 2023.

The Beavers open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when hosting Boise State at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for the 2022 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com or calling 1-800-GOBEAVS to see the Beavers home and away. The game versus Oregon is sold out.