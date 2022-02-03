Oregon State Baseball Ranked In Two More Preseason Polls

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will enter the 2022 season ranked in four preseason polls after the Beavers found themselves in two more top 25s on Thursday.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) has the Beavers at No. 18, while the USA Today poll, voted on by a percentage of the nation’s coaches, has OSU at 20.

That joins Baseball America (No. 11) and D1Baseball.com (No. 18) in the preseason rankings.

Oregon State opens the 2022 season Feb. 18 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics

