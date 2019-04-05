BeaversEdge.com

After taking two weeks off for finals and spring break, the Oregon State football team was back on the practice field on Thursday. Following day seven of spring ball, Jonathan Smith met with the media. There were eight notable updates that Smith gave.

1. Tight end Noah Togiai practiced on Thursday but in a limited fashion. The redshirt senior has been hampered with injuries in his Oregon State career, and he's still dinged up but looking to return to full strength.

"Today was his first day back," Smith said. "He wasn't in every drill, but he looks a lot better. And that's another benefit of having a couple of weeks in between (spring ball sessions)."

2. Cornerback Jaydon Grant suffered a scary injury in the first spring session. Grant, who is now on scholarship, collided with a fence and left in an ambulance. All things considered, Grant will be fine and should be back in time for fall camp.

"He's doing fine. He's moving around," Smith said. "What we're anticipating him is being back late-May. He'll miss the rest of spring."

3. For the recruiting class of 2018, Jonathan Smith was newly on the job and offered Eugene (Ore.) Churchill defensive back Myles Green-Richards, who was committed to Washington State, a scholarship. Green-Richards stuck with his Cougars commitment. However, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder decided to transfer to Oregon State this spring and is now a walk on for the Beavers.

"Originally from Eugene. His first day out here was (Thursday). I thought he did some good stuff," said Smith. "He likes being closer to home."

4. Oregon State recruited Kase Rogers to play running back, but he moved to safety in the offseason. Now, he's back at running back.

"A couple of things with that -- we've got a lot of guys going at safety," explained Smith. "Also, with (Mikey) Aliferi taking the injury, he'll be out for a while with an ACL. Numbers-wise it's better and I think Kase is more comfortable at running back."

5. Smith noted that Nebraska transfer wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey took an injury in the third or fourth practice of spring ball. He was out on Thursday but Smith is hopeful that he returns soon.

"He's getting closer to being back," he said. "We're hopeful he'll be back before spring ends."

6. Wide receiver Trevon Bradford was spotted on Thursday in a walking boot.

"He'll miss the rest of this spring but should be back and rolling at the end of the May...Small bone in his foot. He'll be out the rest of this spring," Smith said.



7. Safety David Morris is battling with a hamstring injury. It's unlikely that Morris will be full-go for Saturday's practice (closed to the media) but it's possible he'll be back next week. He was limited on Thursday.

"He's really close," Smith said. "He was really close when he got back but he tweaked it again. That's why we're really being cautious."



8. Could Mike Riley return to Oregon State once again? Riley took the tight ends job at Oregon State but shortly thereafter jumped to the AAF for a head coach position. However, the league folded and Riley could come back to Corvallis...Smith and Riley haven't talked yet, and if Riley does return, Smith will welcome Riley to be around the team, but would not know what his role would be.

"I think he still owns a home [in Corvallis] and he's always welcome to be hanging out -- just like Dennis [Erickson] ... I think he wants to be around [in the fall]," said Smith.

