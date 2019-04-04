Oregon State Beavers Football: Day 7 Spring Practice Nuggets
Oregon State brought the energy on a cool, drizzly morning to start the second half of spring practice. The Beavers were outside all morning in full pads, and looked fresh despite the week off.
Head coach Jonathan Smith noted how much his liked having a week off, and how impressed he was with how his guys have embraced it. Having a week off is much easier on players’ bodies, and Smith thought the team looked sharp.
OFFENSE
- The Oregon State offense started with a two-minute drill, and this was the first group to take the field.
QB: Jake Luton
RB: Artavis Pierce
TE: Isaiah Smalls
WR: Isaiah Hodgins
WR: Champ Flemings
WR: Kolby Taylor
LT: Blake Brandel
LG: Gus Lavaka
C: Nous Keobounnam
RG: Clay Cordasco
RT: Brandon Kipper
- Oregon State’s offense struggled to get going early on, but found their stride and practice progressed. Luton led the first drive, which ended in a missed field goal attempt from Choukair.
- The second drive was a three-and-out, with several passes slipping off the hands of receivers due to the rain.
- Luton was the first to take snaps during 7-on-7 as well, but threw a pick to Jalen Moore on the first drive. Luton was looking deep down the middle and Moore had enough time to come across to help from the opposite side.
- Luton did find TE Ralph Taufa’asau near the end of the period, as he got by the defense on a miscommunication and was wide open for a score.
- Near the end of practice, the offense finally clicked, as Artavis Pierce took a screen pass up the left side before an early whistle was blown before giving him a chance to put a move on the last few defenders.
