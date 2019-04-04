Head coach Jonathan Smith noted how much his liked having a week off, and how impressed he was with how his guys have embraced it. Having a week off is much easier on players’ bodies, and Smith thought the team looked sharp.

Oregon State brought the energy on a cool, drizzly morning to start the second half of spring practice. The Beavers were outside all morning in full pads, and looked fresh despite the week off.

- The Oregon State offense started with a two-minute drill, and this was the first group to take the field.

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Artavis Pierce

TE: Isaiah Smalls

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Champ Flemings

WR: Kolby Taylor

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

- Oregon State’s offense struggled to get going early on, but found their stride and practice progressed. Luton led the first drive, which ended in a missed field goal attempt from Choukair.

- The second drive was a three-and-out, with several passes slipping off the hands of receivers due to the rain.

- Luton was the first to take snaps during 7-on-7 as well, but threw a pick to Jalen Moore on the first drive. Luton was looking deep down the middle and Moore had enough time to come across to help from the opposite side.

- Luton did find TE Ralph Taufa’asau near the end of the period, as he got by the defense on a miscommunication and was wide open for a score.

- Near the end of practice, the offense finally clicked, as Artavis Pierce took a screen pass up the left side before an early whistle was blown before giving him a chance to put a move on the last few defenders.

To continue reading the full practice report, CLICK HERE

Miss any content? Head over to the Spring Practice HQ Page