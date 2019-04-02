The annual quarterback derby...it's become such a tradition for the past several years that it almost seems customary that the 2019 Beavers have one this season. Between incumbent senior Jake Luton and Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia, Beavers' head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren will certainly have a lot to pour over an examine in the second half of spring.

While both Gebbia and Luton showcased plenty of ability and talent in the Beavers' first half of spring practices, it was Luton who seemingly took the lead, ran with the opportunity, and now has a slight edge on Gebbia.

The 6-foot-7 sixth year senior has been the first quarterback to take reps and the first to run 11-on-11 work in the practices that have been open to the media and has really shined in his final spring. Luton told the media prior to the start of spring that he felt like he was the most comfortable he's felt in his career and that he was in the best shape of his life and it showed on the field.

Whether it's been being vocal in the huddle, reading the defense, making the right reads, going through progressions, or simply moving the offense down the field, Luton has excelled in spring. While Luton will be the first to say that both he and the team have a long ways to go, it's a big plus for the Beavers that he came back so dedicated and determined to finish his college career on a high note.