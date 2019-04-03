BeaversEdge.com

Corvallis – Oregon State University head football coach Jonathan Smith announced Wednesday the addition of three football players to the roster and two position changes.

Joining the Beavers for the second session of spring football are defensive back Myles Green-Richards, linebacker Noah Seumalo and running back Kanoa Shannon. In addition, sophomore Kase Rogers has moved back to running back after briefly switching to defensive back. Sophomore Jaelen Bush has switched sides of the ball and is now lining up as an offensive lineman after spending his first two years in the program as a defensive lineman.

Green-Richards returns to home state after spending the 2018 season as a redshirt freshman at Washington State. The Churchill High School of Eugene graduate was a 5A all-state second team honoree as a senior and a first team All-Midwestern League defensive back and second team wide receiver in 2017. He was rated the No. 13 prospect in Oregon by 247Sports and ESPN.com following his senior year. He is required to redshirt this season due to NCAA transfer regulations.

Seumalo, a graduate of Chandler High School in Arizona, follows his brothers Andrew and Isaac Seumalo to the OSU football team. Noah’s father, Andrew Seumalo, was a former assistant football coach at OSU and his sister Jessi Seumalo was a volleyball student-athlete for the Beavers. Seumalo had previously attended Corvallis High School and was an honorable mention all-league selection while with the Spartans.

Shannon arrives to OSU via Kamehameha High School in Hawai’I where he was a three-year starting running back and slot back. He was a two-time All-Interscholastic League of Hawai’i selection and the team’s offensive MVP. He also was a standout wrestler at Kamehameha.

Oregon State returns to the practice field Thursday for the second session of spring practice. The Beavers will have an open-to-the public practice/scrimmage at Mountainside High School in Beaverton April 13 at 11 a.m. and the annual Spring Game is April 20 at 11 a.m. at Reser Stadium on the Pac-12 Network.



