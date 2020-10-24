BeaversEdge - A Starting QB Next Week? It's Possible Says Jonathan Smith

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Smith, Gebbia, Jefferson, & Roberts Talk Scrimmage | Hamilcar Rashed: 'I wasn't done yet'

Could the Oregon State football team name its starting quarterback next week?

"It's possible," head coach Jonathan Smith said. "We'll watch this tape and watch the next few days, but we'd like to have a depth chart soon."

Following a nip and tuck quarterback battle that has lasted the duration of fall camp between junior Tristan Gebbia, sophomore Chance Nolan, junior Nick Moore, and freshman Ben Gulbranson, it appears as if the competition is beginning to wind down.

After having a first scrimmage in which he hasn't sharp and struggled with accuracy upon pressure, Gebbia had a much cleaner second scrimmage that saw him stay in the pocket, move the ball down the field, and make smart decisions throwing the ball.

"Today, I went out there did the best I could," Gebbia said. "It's not my place to say whether I won the job or not, but I'm blessed being around such good teammates. It's a blessing to be in this position."

Did Gebbia do enough in the scrimmage to force Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's hand?

"Without watching the tape, I feel like he did take a step forward today," Smith said. "He was efficient, didn't miss much out there, and really moved the ball really well. He was a lot more accurate today and his decision-making was really good throughout as he hit the open guys and made the right decisions."

With the Beavers inching closer to its Nov. 7th opener against Washington State, it appears as if the quarterback battle is starting to come to a close, and that Gebbia is the lead guy heading down the stretch...

