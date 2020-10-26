PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

North Richland Hills (TX) defensive back CJ Baskerville has held Oregon State in high regard throughout his recruitment. With his senior season underway, Baskerville's focus has shifted primarily towards going out in winning fashion, but that certainly has not stopped Oregon State and others from continuing to push for his commitment.

"I'm probably going to make a decision after the season, maybe close to one of the signing days," Baskerville told BeaversEdge. "I just want to weigh out all of my options. We'll just see after the season, it is a big year for us so I just want to put it off until then and then resume action and find the best fit for me."

As things currently stand, three schools have separated themselves.

"I am still really close with Oregon State and San Diego State, I get a lot of texts from both schools. Duke is still up there as well. They have all been pushing really hard, but Oregon State has done a great job with it," said Baskerville.