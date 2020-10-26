BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second/Third String -> Could Jake Luton be getting a chance to showcase himself here in the next week few weeks? Prior to the Jags' 39-29 loss to Los Angeles, head coach Doug Marrone said that Gardner Minshew's leash would be short in the coming weeks. Given that Luton has been inactive for most of the Jags' contests with veteran Mike Glennon being Minshew's backup, Luton might not be first in line, but it appears as if the opportunity is on the horizon... Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

The end of Minshew Mania? #Jaguars could bench starting QB Gardner Minshew today if his struggles continue.



My story: https://t.co/7VjIB1tQWe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String -> Nall and the Bears will be facing the Rams on Monday Night Football. Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Third/Fourth String -> Pierce and the Bears will be facing the Rams on Monday Night Football.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 35-20 loss to Green Bay, Cooks secured seven catches for 60 yards. Cooks mostly worked the short and intermediate passing game as his long reception on the day was 12 yards, and Deshaun Watson targeted him nine times. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix. Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai and the Colts were idle this week, they'll have Detroit next week.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String -> N/A Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR -> After suffering a minor knee injury early in the season, Seumalo remains on short-term injured reserve. It's possible he could be deemed eligible for a return this week, but we'll have to see how the chips fall. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> In Pittsburgh's 27-24 win over Tennessee, Nelson recorded four tackles, three of which were solo. The Steelers continue to be the class of the NFL, sporting a 6-0 record and having a defense that's been really stout early on. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 18-10 victory over New York, Poyer tallied six tackles (four solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, and one quarterback hit. After dropping back-to-back contests, the Bills are back in the win column and stand at 5-2...

Punter