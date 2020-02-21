Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

If you put it up against California, Texas, Georgia or Florida, the state of Oregon may not seem all that loaded for recruits. The truth is, the Beaver state always has some top players in every class, and 2021 is no different.

From one of the top linebackers in the country to one of the top running backs in the country, Oregon has some playmakers that will make an impact at the next level.

The 2021 recruiting cycle is very young, and many more Oregonian's will certainly make there way onto this list in the near future. OL Charlie Pickard, QB Blake DeBisschop, OL Henry Buckles, TE Mitchell Duea and more quickly come to mind.

Until then, BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus takes a look at six of the top players in the state.