With the WNBA Draft set to take place Friday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter dives into Oregon State's draft hopeful Mikayla Pivec heading into the draft.

After a stellar four-year career that saw her become Oregon State's leading rebounder, guard Mikayla Pivec is expected to hear her name called in the WNBA Draft on Friday night.

The 5-foot-10 playmaker is projected to be drafted anywhere from the late first to the mid-second round depending on the Mock Draft site, but, given what she'll bring to the table, she'll be a steal if she slips to the second round.

Heading into the draft, there's a lot to like about Pivec's skillset.

She's one of the best, if not the best rebounding guard heading into the draft and her knack for being able to involve her teammates while also being able to create her own shot is going to be very attractive to a lot of teams.

Additionally, whichever team drafts Pivec will be getting one of the best people that have ever come through the program. Over and over again we've heard teammates and coaches say that they aspire to be like Pivec. That speaks volumes about her character, leadership, and what she'll bring to a WNBA locker room.

In terms of what Pivec needs to work on at the next level, it'll be becoming more of a consistent threat from deep. Pivec is an established driver who has the ability to be very crafty in the post given her size, but her outside jumper still needs more fine-tuning.

"Over the last couple weeks, I've met with several coaches, assistant coaches, and GM's," Pivec said. "From the conversations with my agent, there's a lot of uncertainty after the top-three picks and we're not really sure how it's all going to end up. But, I'm really excited about the process and it's really a culmination of my entire basketball playing career."

Pivec, who will be watching the draft live from her current residence in Boise where she's training, is beyond excited for what the evening will bring.

"I'm super excited, but I'd lying if I said there weren't any nerves. I'll be super happy with whoever wants to welcome me into their family."

