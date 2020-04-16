Yesterday, Oregon State officially announced the additions of JUCO guard Tariq Silver and JUCO forward Rodrigue Andela. Today, another piece has been added as former Nichols State forward Warith Alatishe announced his commitment to the Beavers.

According to Rivals Analyst Corey Evans, other schools involved were Georgia, Georgetown, Creighton, Texas A&M and Wichita State. Evans learned of his commitment early Thursday morning, and Alatishe went public via Twitter a few hours later.

