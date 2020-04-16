MBB: Beavs Pick Up Commitment From Nichols State F Warith Alatishe
Yesterday, Oregon State officially announced the additions of JUCO guard Tariq Silver and JUCO forward Rodrigue Andela. Today, another piece has been added as former Nichols State forward Warith Alatishe announced his commitment to the Beavers.
According to Rivals Analyst Corey Evans, other schools involved were Georgia, Georgetown, Creighton, Texas A&M and Wichita State. Evans learned of his commitment early Thursday morning, and Alatishe went public via Twitter a few hours later.
The sophomore forward stands at 6-foot-7 and was a key piece to Nichols State's team throughout the 2019-2020 season. Alatishe started in 29 of 31 games, averaging 10.9 points (57% FG), and 8.3 rebounds.
While he projects to be a big time contributor for Oregon State, he will likely have to sit out for one year unless he is granted a waiver by the NCAA.
