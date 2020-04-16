PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team further bolstered their roster for the 2020-21 campaign on Wednesday afternoon as the Beavers announced the addition of Bucknell forward grad-transfer Ellie Mack.

“When I initially started talking with the coaching staff, it was clear that this program is centered around authenticity, community, and relationships,” Mack said via twitter. “These three things, along with the history of success on the court, made Oregon State the right choice. Ultimately, I think Oregon State will provide me with the best opportunity to grow as a person, student and basketball player.”

With the Beavers losing Destiny Slocum to the transfer portal not long ago, the Beavers had an open roster spot available and brought in a talented forward that should immediately add experience, depth, and playmaking.

Rueck and Co. don't often go the grad-transfer route, so there's definitely something to like about what she's going to bring to the table in her one and only season in Corvallis.



Mack is coming off a career at Bucknell that saw her reach the All-Patriot League First Team twice, while also leading the Bison with 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She shot 50.7 percent from the floor on the year, including an impressive 43.2 percent from beyond the arc, and hit 81.5 percent of her free throw attempts.

The 6-foot-3 Mack has scored a total of 1,058 career points, despite missing her entire freshman season due to injury. She helped the Bison to three-straight Patriot League titles and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019.