On Tuesday, Oregon State picked up a commitment from Mission Viejo (CA) linebacker Easton Mascarenas. Mascarenas picked the Beavers over Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Duke, and many more.

"Mascarenas can play inside or outside linebacker because what he loves to do is attack the ball, get after people and play physically," said Rivals analyst Adam Gorney. "He has missed some time during his high school career because of injury so that's something to watch but when he's on the field, he's been fantastic. He diagnoses plays very quickly and then loves to attack. When it comes to linebackers, the most important thing to me is getting to the ball and getting people on the ground and Mascarenas does a great job doing that while also packing a punch."

The three-star recruit is technically the fourth member of the Oregon State's 2021 recruiting class, joining OL Henry Buckles, OL Sione Veikoso and DL Alex Lemon. Because of how Rivals handles mission recruits, however, Veikoso will not be shown on the commit list. A further explanation can be found on The Dam Board.

With Mascarenas now in the class, we took a look at where Oregon State now stands in both Pac-12 and National recruiting rankings.

