Where Oregon State Stands In National & Pac-12 Recruiting Rankings
On Tuesday, Oregon State picked up a commitment from Mission Viejo (CA) linebacker Easton Mascarenas. Mascarenas picked the Beavers over Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Duke, and many more.
"Mascarenas can play inside or outside linebacker because what he loves to do is attack the ball, get after people and play physically," said Rivals analyst Adam Gorney. "He has missed some time during his high school career because of injury so that's something to watch but when he's on the field, he's been fantastic. He diagnoses plays very quickly and then loves to attack. When it comes to linebackers, the most important thing to me is getting to the ball and getting people on the ground and Mascarenas does a great job doing that while also packing a punch."
The three-star recruit is technically the fourth member of the Oregon State's 2021 recruiting class, joining OL Henry Buckles, OL Sione Veikoso and DL Alex Lemon. Because of how Rivals handles mission recruits, however, Veikoso will not be shown on the commit list. A further explanation can be found on The Dam Board.
With Mascarenas now in the class, we took a look at where Oregon State now stands in both Pac-12 and National recruiting rankings.
This is our first look at the recruiting rankings for the 2021 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.
The Beavers are sitting in a good spot in the Pac-12.
With 195 points, they currently find themselves at sixth in the conference. They sit 15 points above Stanford, who is followed by UCLA, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Washington State.
Ahead of the Beavs is Arizona State, who are a comfortable 75 points higher. The rise continues to dramatically increase after Arizona State, who is well behind 4th-place Cal.
On a national scale, the Beavers are currently tied at 68th place with BYU and Oklahoma State.
As mentioned previously, offensive lineman Sione Veikoso is not reflected (on Rivals) in this class, so the Beavers are only credited for the other three commits. The average star ranking is 2.67, which is lower than Oklahoma State, but higher than BYU.
While the national ranking may not be where fans want it at the moment, there is no need to fear. We are currently in early May, meaning there is still ample amount of time for that ranking to improve significantly. In fact, the Beavers are in a better place at this point than they were last season, so things are continuing to trend upward and the future is very bright in Corvallis.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.