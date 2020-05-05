Ever since Oregon State was his first offer in January of 2019, Mission Viejo (CA) linebacker Easton Mascarenas has been a priority.

With family ties to the school and a strong relationship with the staff, it always seemed that Oregon State was in a prime position to land the 6-1, 225-pound playmaker.

Mascarenas made frequent visits throughout the 2019-2020 football season and always loved what he saw while continuing to build a great relationship with linebacker coach Trent Bray, running back coach Michael Pitre, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar and more.

When the new dead period was put into place because of the coronavirus, it did not stop Oregon State coaches from staying in touch with Mascarenas as much as possible. Text messages, twitter graphics and zoom calls slowly became the new regular, and Mascarenas felt ready to lock it down while on a zoom call with the coaches on Monday. He announced his commitment via twitter on Tuesday evening.

