The month of May continues to be a good one for the Oregon State Beavers. In late May of 2019, the Beavs added two massive targets to their 2020 class in Ben Gulbranson and Zeriah Beason. This time around, they did not have to wait quite as long to earn a commitment from a priority target as Mission Viejo (CA) linebacker Easton Mascarenas decided to lock his recruitment down and pledge to Oregon State. Mascarenas is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker who has always been at the top of the recruiting board for the Oregon State staff. During a zoom call with the coaching staff, he decided to make things official.

“I had a virtual visit today to talk to some of the strength coaches and academic counselors,” said Mascarenas. “After that I got on the phone with all of the coaches and when I told them they all got out of their chairs and were yelling and screaming. It was really cool and showed how much they cared.”

It has been a long time coming for Mascarenas, who added his first offer from the Beavers back in January of 2019. His brother, Akili Arnold, is a defensive back at OSU and has been trying to convince him to join him ever since. When Arnold and the rest of the family found out the news, it was all excitement. “He was excited, but he is a tough older brother so he didn’t show it too much,” Mascarenas told BeaversEdge. “I know he is excited to play with me again because I know I am. The rest of my family was fully supportive and they are very happy because they have seen first-hand how good of a school it is.” It is always preached that relationships are the biggest part of recruiting, and Mascarenas' commitment is another example of that. “I haven’t taken that many visits so being able to see Oregon State definitely boosted them ahead of the game,” Mascarenas said. “I am really familiar with their campus, facilities, and have a really close bond with the coaches. They have stayed in contact with me over the whole process and shown a lot of interest."

