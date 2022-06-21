Where Oregon State's 2023 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings

With the Oregon State football team recently landing several commitments in the 2023 class, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where OSU's class ranks in the Pac-12 and nationally...

Halfway through June, the Oregon State football program currently finds itself with five total commitments in the class of 2023.

Those pledges are tight ends Cooper Jensen & Dorian Thomas, quarterback Aidan Chiles, defensive end Zakaih Saez, and wide receiver David Wells...

In terms of rank in the Pac-12, OSU currently stands 10th. They're ahead of California and Arizona State by a decent margin, and trail Washington State by just 15 points.

As far as the national rankings go, the Beavers currently find themselves ranked 76th nationally with 270 total points, ahead of schools such as BYU & Cal, but trailing schools like WSU, Maryland, & Auburn.

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.

With the potential likelihood for more commitments in the month of June, OSU and head coach Jonathan Smith could see this rank jump a lot higher in the coming weeks and months...