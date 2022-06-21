Oregon State Baseball: Hjerpe, Melton Earn More All-American Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LUBBOCK, Texas – Chalk up yet another set of First-Team All-America honors for Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe and outfielder Jacob Melton. The two were recognized by the College Baseball Foundation on Tuesday.

That brings five first-team selections to both Hjerpe and Melton. Both were previously honored by Collegiate Baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Perfect Game.

Hjerpe and Melton become just the fifth and sixth players in school history to earn five or more First-Team All-American honors in the same season. They join Michael Conforto (2014), Jake Thompson (2017), Trevor Larnach (2018) and Adley Rutschman (2019).

Hjerpe, also the National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation, finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record and 2.53 earned run average. He held opponents to a .180 batting average, allowing 67 hits in 103 1/3 innings. He struck out an Oregon State record 161 batters, which also currently leads the nation.

Melton batted .360 and hit 22 doubles with 17 home runs. The Medford, Ore., native drove in 83 runs, which tied Adley Rutschman (2018) for the most ever in a single season at Oregon State. He did set the Oregon State single-season record with 175 total bases, and he also swiped 21 bases.

