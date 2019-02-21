BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

The Oregon State men's basketball, women's basketball, and baseball programs all have important matchups this week in what is a very busy time in OSU athletics.

For the baseball team, the Beavers are coming off a four-game sweep in Surprise, Arizona to open the season. The team stayed in Surprise as they have another series, this time a four-game matchup with Nebraska.

This Thursday and Friday, the Beavs face the Huskers at noon, then have a 4pm tilt on Saturday, and wrap things up on Sunday with an early 8am start (all time pacific).

Nebraska is coming off a series win against UC Riverside on the road in which they took three of four games.

For a preview of the action on the diamond this weekend, click here.

On the men's basketball side, the Beavers (16-8, 8-4 Pac-12) have the second best conference record in the Pac-12 and look to keep their NCAA hopes alive as a bubble team. The Beavers hit the road to face a couple of struggling teams in Los Angeles.

OSU faces UCLA on Thursday night at 8pm on Fox Sports 1, and battle with the Trojans on Saturday at 3pm on the Pac-12 Networks. The Beavers sweeped the L.A. schools in Corvallis back in early January, and the Bruins and Trojans will look to get their revenge at home against OSU.

For Scott Rueck's squad, the No. 8 OSU women's basketball team (21-5, 11-3 Pac-12) also faces the L.A. schools but in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers split the Civil War series this past week.

Oregon State takes on USC on Friday at 6pm on the Pac-12 Networks and UCLA on Sunday at 1pm, also on the Pac-12 Networks.

To read our weekly report on both OSU basketball programs, click here.