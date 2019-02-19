Following the No. 2 Oregon State baseball teams' opening weekend of the 2019 season that saw them defeat New Mexico (twice), Minnesota, and Gonzaga, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on everything Beaver Baseball heading into their second week of action.

1. Bryce Fehmel is in midseason form: The Oregon State senior pitcher took the mound Saturday with his usual efficiency and consistency as Bryce Fehmel showed why he's one of the most consistent and reliable starting pitchers the country has to offer.

He earned Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honors for his efforts against the Bulldogs and started the season on the best note.

Fehmel was the only OSU starting pitcher to notch a win over the weekend as he worked eight full, allowing just one hit and one run while walking none and striking out three. The decision for Fehmel to return for his senior year was big for the Beavers, and he showed why on Saturday. While Gonzaga isn't the best team in the country by any stretch, they are projected to win the West Coast Conference and for Fehmel to come out of the gates this locked in and focused, the Beavers will be in good shape.

2. Alex McGary rises up: One of the more surprising revelations of the opening weekend for Oregon State baseball was the emergence of redshirt-sophomore Alex McGary. After not playing in 2018 after transferring from Tacoma Community College, the 6-foot-2, 202 pound McGary made a statement in his first four games donning the orange and black. He started three of the four games for the Beavers, tallying a .636 batting average while recording seven hits and seven RBI's to lead the team in both categories. While it's a small sample size of just one weekend, McGary looks like a player that can provide instant-offense when he steps to the plate and if he turns out to be a reliable DH in the coming weeks, the Beavers could be even better.

3. Rutschman picked up right where he left off: Oregon State's do-it-all catcher Adley Rutschman showed why many people in the MLB circles believe he's going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft this June. Rutschman tallied two home runs over the weekend and walked seven times to bring his on-base percentage up to .579 just a week in. He's tallied six RBI's on four hits, sporting a .333 batting average. Defensively, he was a force behind the plate as well, showing why opponents don't dare run on him. Watching Adley last season was poetry in motion for Beaver fans and its looking like he's going to continue to provide all the excitement with his superb player.