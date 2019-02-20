Following a weekend of action that saw both the Oregon State men's and women's basketball teams earn victories over the Oregon Ducks, BeaversEdge.com gives the latest on Scott Rueck and Wayne Tinkle's teams as they enter the final weeks of the regular season. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now! RELATED: New Podcast episode with Timmy Hernandez | The 3-2-1: Oregon State sweeps opening weekend

WBB: Los Angeles schools coming to Gill

MORE: Rueck earns 200th win as Oregon State upsets No. 2 Oregon The Oregon State women's basketball team will be staying in the friendly confines of Gill Coliseum following its 67-62 win over No. 2 Oregon as the Beavers will host USC and UCLA on Friday and Sunday, respectively. With just two weeks remaining in the Pac-12 regular season, there's still a lot to be decided in the conference race as Oregon State currently finds themselves in a tie for second place with Stanford. After upsetting the Ducks in Corvallis on Monday, the Beavers will have a short week to ready for the L.A. schools. After taking Tuesday off, OSU will return to practice on Wednesday in advance of their matchups with USC and UCLA. On Friday, the Beavers will play host to USC as the Trojans (15-10, 5-9) come into Corvallis with wins in their previous four games. OSU bested USC 76-52 in L.A. earlier this season and while the Trojans always seem to be a thorn in the Beavers' side with their sneaky good athleticism, the Beavers shouldn't drop this game. Sunday brings a matchup with the UCLA Bruins (16-10, 9-5) who always seem to be near the top of the Pac-12 late in the season. While Bruins head coach Cori Close has had to adjust to life after Jordin Canada and Monique Billings, UCLA has been getting better as the season has gone along. The Bruins have won seven of their last eight including wins over Arizona State, Utah, and Cal. With UCLA and USC picking up steam late in the season, it's a big plus for the Beavers that they have these two matchups at home. While in years' past, the Beavers have occasionally dropped one of these two home-contests against the L.A. schools at home, it's hard to envision that happening this year with where USC and UCLA sit in comparison to Oregon State. If the Beavers play their brand of basketball and come out with the same focus and intensity that was on display in the upset win over Oregon, it's not hard to envision a 2-0 weekend for Rueck and Co.

Bracketology

According to ESPN's Charlie Creme, the Beavers are projected to be a three-seed in the Albany Regional. The Beavers are a seed higher this week as they jumped from four to three after the win over the Ducks. By way of being a top-four seed, the Beavers would host the first and second round games in Gill Coliseum. Here's a look at the complete Bracketology from Creme for this week...

MBB: Beavers looking to get into NCAA bubble discussion

The Oregon State men's basketball team will look to continue its push for a postseason tournament berth this weekend as the Beavers hit the road and head south for a two-game road tilt with UCLA and USC. After defeating the Ducks 72-57 last Saturday, Oregon State (16-8, 8-4 Pac-12) now stands alone in second place in the Pac-12 conference with three weeks to play. The Beavers have climbed the Pac-12 hierarchy and now have the programs' best conference record through 12 games since the 1989-90 team started 11-1. The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (.470), blocked shots (5.5), assists (15.2), assist/turnover ratio (1.2) and offensive rebound percentage (.317). The Beavers will look to continue its late-season surge on Thursday in Pauley Pavilion as a late-night, 8:00 p.m. matchup with UCLA awaits. The Beavers won the first meeting this season, 79-66, on Jan. 13 at Gill Coliseum. Stephen Thompson Jr. and Ethan Thompson each tallied 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley scored 14 points apiece and Alfred Hollins added 11 off the bench. The Bruins (13-13, 6-7) are coming off their second-most lopsided loss of the season as Stanford took it to them 104-80 in Maples Pavilion last Saturday. UCLA will most certainly be looking to get the taste of that defeat out of their mouths and OSU will have the unfortunate distinction of being the first team the Bruins play after such a lopsided loss. Despite firing Steve Alford earlier this season, UCLA has been playing decent basketball as of late and still boasts some of the best the conference has to offer in Jaylen Hands, Moses Brown, and Prince Ali.

Saturday will bring a rematch of one of the better games the conference has seen this season as the Beavers travel to the Galen Center to take on the USC Trojans at 3:00 p.m. The Trojans (14-12, 7-6) have lost three of their last four and have been on a bit of a downhill slide recently. Since starting the conference slate 5-2, USC has gone just 2-4 since. Nick Rakocevic and Bennie Boatwright are the driving force for the Trojans as they account for over 33 points and 17 rebounds per game. The Beavers had to fight tooth and claw to defeat the Trojans 79-74 in overtime earlier this season and I don't expect this matchup with USC to be any different. While OSU's home/road splits haven't been as skewed this season compared to previous ones, the Beavers are a much better team in Gill Coliseum than on the road. However, the last time the Beavers did travel, they swept Colorado and Utah for the first time in program history. Given that Oregon State is 15-1 this season when scoring more than 70 points, the Beavers will need to find their offense against the Bruins and the Trojans in order to come out with the sweep. With the Beavers still not appearing in many NCAA brackets, but rather on the cusp of the outside-looking in, this is a weekend that the Beavers need to win both games. It's a tall task for Tinkle and Co. to get a sweep in hostile territory, but with the Pac-12 projected to get Washington and one or maybe two other teams into the tournament, this is where the Beavers have to continue to add wins. Given that UCLA and USC have been solid at home this season (a combined 21-9), OSU will need to bring its best game plan and execution to steal a couple of games away from Gill Coliseum.