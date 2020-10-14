BeaversEdge - Wednesday Notebook: Offense Finding Rhythm

Wednesday Notebook: Offense Finding Rhythm
With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up its fifth day of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on the Beavs in this in-depth notebook.
Offensive Line v. Defensive Line
Two of the biggest position group battles to watch for the Oregon State football team in the midst of fall camp has to be in the trenches between the offensive and defensive lines.
On the offensive side of the line, the Beavers will be looking to replace three starters as Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka, and Clay Cordasco all exhausted their eligibility this past offseason.
The Beavers have plenty of capable bodies to fill the shoes of the three graduated stalwarts, but experience is an area where the team will be playing catchup over the course of fall camp.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren knows that the Beavers have a ton of potential when it comes to what the group can be, but added that there's still ample learning and work needing to be accomplished.
"We've got some talent at the position, but we just don't have a lot of guys that have experience. They're getting thrown into roles with the first and second units where it's time for those guys to grow up, mature, and be more consistent. I'm seeing glimpses of good things, but we've still got a ways to go."
Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge, who wasn't quite 100 percent healthy throughout the course of last season, is thrilled to be back on the field and competing for a starting spot.
"It's been awesome to be back on the field and playing football again," Eldridge said. "I'm doing what I love and every day we're just trying to get better. We need to bring some intensity to the offensive line."
As far as how the o-line is coming together? It's a work in progress...
"It's definitely coming along. There are some things that we need to get cleaned up and get better at, but as long as we're getting better and making progress every day, that's all you can ask for."
While the offensive line has taken some lumps over the course of the first couple of days of camp per the players and coaches, quarterback Tristan Gebbia loves what he's seeing from the defense against the offense and that it'll breed future success amongst the team.
"You love to see a defense that's chippy and aggressive, and that's what we have. The defense has taken strides every day and they're pushing the offense," Gebbia said. "We're getting better because they're getting better and we expect to have one of the top defenses in the Pac-12. If I play against a top defense every day, it'll make Saturday's a lot easier."
Versatility, Talent, & Depth on Full Display at Receiver
While the Beavers figure to look different at receiver this season without Isaiah Hodgins catching everything that came his way, the team believes that this group will be able to produce in a big way.
Despite not necessarily having a de-facto, go-to guy, that's going to work out to the Beavers' benefit this season as they've got more depth and talent top-to-bottom than they've ever had in the Smith era.
The Beavers are hoping that the mix of talent and versatility will lead to more explosive plays this season, and Lindgren feels that the return of Trevon Bradford, who missed all but four games last season due to injury, will really help the Beavers push the ball more vertically down the field.
"The first guy that's stood out amongst the receivers has been (Trevon). It'll be nice to have him back full-time after having him for just four games last year. Having him back will be really great because he adds the element to stretch the field."
"We've got more depth at receiver this year than any other year I've been here. Kolby Taylor has flashed in camp and really understands what we're trying to do. He's a really savvy player and he's made some nice third-down receptions. Champ Flemings, Jesiah Irish, there's a number of guys we're trying to get reps to identify strengths we can take advantage of.
In terms of who we all might need to have our eye on, that's most definitely true-freshman receiver Zerah Beason. The 6-foot, 197-pounder has drawn glorious reviews early-on in fall camp and is someone the team feels will contribute to the core immediately.
"Zeriah has been taking some reps with the first unit and he's really impressed as well. He's one of our bigger and more physical guys and it's been pretty impressive to see a true-freshman step right in with the first unit. He's made some explosive plays during camp and he's really flashed to the coaching staff."
Gebbia, who will likely be at the controls of throwing to all these different receivers, said that the amount of talent to operate with has been incredible.
"It's been so awesome to have so many different receivers that can make plays like that. Trevon Bradford has done a great job, but everyone from Zeriah Beason to Anthony Gould to Tyjon Lindsey, you name it, they've been making plays. They've been looking good and it gets me fired up to have those guys to throw to."
Grad-transfer OL Korbin Sorensen "Thankful" To Be In Corvallis
One of the more shrewd moves that the Oregon State football program made this past offseason was the addition of Portland State graduate-transfer offensive lineman Korbin Sorensen.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder had a deep desire to play at a higher level his final season, and once the Beavers identified him as a guy they wanted, the rest was history.
"Last season I finished my undergrad in the fall and I just really wanted another opportunity to play at a higher level," Sorensen said. "Luckily Oregon State found me and I'm really thankful to be here with Coach Michalczik. "I was always told versatility will make or break you at the next level and I want to take football as far as I can go, so I really pride myself on being versatile."
As far as what the biggest differences were to Sorensen since arriving in Corvallis?
"Everyone on this team has such a high talent level and everyone has such a great potential talent level. It's a higher skillset here and the guys are all smart. Playbooks are more intense and it'll help me develop as a player."
With the Beavers needing some continuity and veteran experience upfront in the wake of losing three starters to graduation this past offseason, Sorensen's experience and versatility will be a key cog to getting that unit up to speed.