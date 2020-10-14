BeaversEdge - Wednesday Notebook: Offense Finding Rhythm

With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up its fifth day of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on the Beavs in this in-depth notebook.

Two of the biggest position group battles to watch for the Oregon State football team in the midst of fall camp has to be in the trenches between the offensive and defensive lines.

On the offensive side of the line, the Beavers will be looking to replace three starters as Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka, and Clay Cordasco all exhausted their eligibility this past offseason.

The Beavers have plenty of capable bodies to fill the shoes of the three graduated stalwarts, but experience is an area where the team will be playing catchup over the course of fall camp.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren knows that the Beavers have a ton of potential when it comes to what the group can be, but added that there's still ample learning and work needing to be accomplished.

"We've got some talent at the position, but we just don't have a lot of guys that have experience. They're getting thrown into roles with the first and second units where it's time for those guys to grow up, mature, and be more consistent. I'm seeing glimpses of good things, but we've still got a ways to go."

Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge, who wasn't quite 100 percent healthy throughout the course of last season, is thrilled to be back on the field and competing for a starting spot.

"It's been awesome to be back on the field and playing football again," Eldridge said. "I'm doing what I love and every day we're just trying to get better. We need to bring some intensity to the offensive line."

As far as how the o-line is coming together? It's a work in progress...

"It's definitely coming along. There are some things that we need to get cleaned up and get better at, but as long as we're getting better and making progress every day, that's all you can ask for."

While the offensive line has taken some lumps over the course of the first couple of days of camp per the players and coaches, quarterback Tristan Gebbia loves what he's seeing from the defense against the offense and that it'll breed future success amongst the team.

"You love to see a defense that's chippy and aggressive, and that's what we have. The defense has taken strides every day and they're pushing the offense," Gebbia said. "We're getting better because they're getting better and we expect to have one of the top defenses in the Pac-12. If I play against a top defense every day, it'll make Saturday's a lot easier."