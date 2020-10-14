BeaversEdge - JUCO Products Turning Heads Early For Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has found lots of success recruiting players from the junior college ranks. From defensive linemen to defensive backs to quarterbacks, head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have built a lengthy list of names from junior colleges who could make an impact early on.

Many people had a feeling that this would be coming. Whether it was when quarterback Chance Nolan got a four-star ranking, when chemistry was instantly built by adding family members (Nahshon Wright, Rejzohn Wright and Alton Julian) to the roster, or when Tavis Shippen quickly turned heads in spring ball, there have been many signs that point to the former JUCO stars panning out well in Corvallis.

Oregon State kicked off Fall camp last week in preparation for the Pac-12 kickoff on November 7th, and according Smith, the JUCO products have been productive.

He first made a note about Nolan, who brings a ton of versatility and athleticism to the table.

"It's almost a day to day thing. I think Chance Nolan had his best day since he's been here yesterday. You can tell he's getting more and more comfortable in the offense. He had a lot of time in the meetings and such over the summer and he's really taken advantage of that time," Smith told the media.

Once of the most exciting groups in Oregon State's 2020 recruiting class was the defensive backs, because it consisted of only JUCO players who were all very highly recruited. The whole group has been making a good impression early on.

"It's been really competitive," said Smith. "Rejzohn Wright has been looking really good and he's been very competitive out there. Ronald Hardge III has also brought really great competition to that room. Alton Julian is moving around well and I think he is going to contribute in a big way on special teams."

Though they won't have a full four years in Corvallis, it is already apparent that landing the junior college talent has created some great depth and talent for the Oregon State roster, and it will be exciting to watch them as they continue to progress for the Beavers.

More from Coach Smith's Tuesday press conference can be seen below, and notes from BeaversEdge managing editor Brenden Slaughter can be found here.