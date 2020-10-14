BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Fall Camp Day 5 Interviews

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, and offensive linemen Nathan Eldridge and Korbin Sorensen as the quartet break down the Beavers' fifth day of fall camp.

