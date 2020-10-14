 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Fall Camp Day 5 Interviews
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-14 15:32:29 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Oregon State Fall Camp Day 5 Interviews

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, and offensive linemen Nathan Eldridge and Korbin Sorensen as the quartet break down the Beavers' fifth day of fall camp.

----

{{ article.author_name }}