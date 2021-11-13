WBB: Oregon State Cruises Past Loyola Marymount In Season Opener

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: MBB: Beavers Fall To Iowa State | Staff Predictions: Stanford vs OSU | Visitor List | Injury Report

CORVALLIS – The No. 14 Oregon State women's basketball team got its season off to a strong start Friday evening, as the Beavers defeated Loyola Marymount 82-52 at Gill Coliseum.

"It was great to be back – there was a great vibe in Gill," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "This team was excited to play, and we saw a lot of energy to start. This group came out playing the right way and wanting to be great. Overall our effort was excellent. This team demonstrated that it has a ton of potential – we are deep and we got performances throughout our roster. We are just going to get better and better as we go."

Oregon State recorded 13 blocks in the game, two short of a program record.

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 19 points and five steals. AJ Marotte recorded 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting in her Oregon State debut.

Taylor Jones filled up the stat sheet, going for 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, adding eight rebounds and a pair of blocks. Kennedy Brown rounded out four Beavers in double-figures, going 5-for-8 with 10 points.

Taya Corosdale pulled down seven rebounds and blocked four shots. Emily Codding scored seven points on 3-for-6 shooting.

With the victory, Oregon State has now won 24-straight season-openers.

As a team, the Beavers shot 53.1 percent from the floor while holding the Lions to 33.9 percent shooting. Oregon State out-scored LMU 54-26 on points in the paint, and had a 44-31 advantage in rebounding.

Back-to-back triples from freshman AJ Marotte helped spark an 8-0 Oregon State run late in the first quarter. The Beavers headed to the second frame in front 18-15.

OSU extended the advantage to double-figures early in the second quarter on a nice move inside from Jelena Mitrovic. LMU battled back to get within six, but the Beavers ended the first half on an 8-0 run to head to the break up 44-30.

Oregon State continued to add to the lead in the second quarter, going in front by 20 with 13 minutes left in the contest. The Beavers out-scored LMU 23-8 in the third to head to the closing period up 67-38.

OSU cruised in the fourth quarter to take the win by 30.

The Beavers will be back at Gill Coliseum on Wednesday when California Baptist visits Gill Coliseum.

OSU Athletics