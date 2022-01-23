WBB: Oregon State Beats Washington 47-41

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Oregon State women's basketball team took home a Pac-12 road win Sunday afternoon, as the Beavers topped Washington 47-41 in Seattle.

"Give Washington credit – they kept battling, and they have a lot of competitors," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "I loved our focus and our defensive energy in the first quarter, and then we made the plays we needed to down the stretch. Our defense won the game for us today. We had a lot of people playing in their first Pac-12 road game, and it was great that we found a way to get a win."

Taya Corosdale led the Beavers with 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Kennedy Brown finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and a pair of rejections.

Talia von Oelhoffen had eight points, while Tea Adams came up with six assists.

As a team, the Beavers held Washington to 31 percent shooting from the floor and held a 39-37 advantage on the glass.

The Beavers used a 9-0 first-quarter run to take a 10-point lead, on their way to a 19-11 advantage at the end of the opening period.

Oregon State continued to hold the advantage in the second, heading to the frame's media timeout in front 25-15. Washington cut into the edge at halftime, as the Beavers headed to the break in front 25-19.

The teams traded punches early in the second half, with the Beavers heading to the third-quarter media break in front 34-30. Oregon State went to the closing frame in front 36-34.

OSU was in front 40-37 mid-way through the fourth quarter. The Beavers used an elongated 8-0 run to take a 44-37 lead with less than two minutes to play. Oregon State held on from there to take the win by six.

Sunday's game marked the only scheduled contest between the Beavers and Huskies during the regular season.

Oregon State is scheduled to return to action Friday when USC visits Gill Coliseum.

