BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Run Past Trojans 77-52

The Oregon State women's basketball team started off its road trip in impressive fashion as the Beavers blew past the Trojans 77-52 at the Galen Center on Friday afternoon.

The Beavers (7-6, 5-6 Pac-12) had one of, if not their most impressive performances of the season against the Trojans as they shot 54% from the field and 64% from behind-the-arc. Meanwhile, OSU held USC to just 31% & 33%, respectively.

“This game was a lot of fun,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. “We’ve been waiting to put together a defensive performance like that. Getting consecutive games, as scheduled was important for us, and when we have had those opportunities this year we have seen growth. I think today was a huge step forward for us. I couldn’t be happier for this group.”

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the floor, while Aleah Goodman went 6-for-9 from the floor to finish with 17 points.

Taylor Jones pulled down 13 rebounds to go along with nine points and one block. Ellie Mack tallied 12 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

Following the much-needed win over USC, the Beavers will turn their attention to the eighth-ranked UCLA Bruins in a nationally-televised contest Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.