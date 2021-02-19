BeaversEdge - 2022 RB Derek Boyd II Loves Oregon State's Balanced Offense

While head coach Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State football team are still searching for Michael Pitre's replacement as running backs coach, that doesn't mean the program isn't actively recruiting future 'backs as 2022 RB Derek Boyd II recently picked up an OSU offer.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound three-star recruit currently holds offers from Boise State and Oregon State and could see his recruitment explode in a big way once California high school football gets underway again.

"The offer meant a lot," Boyd II said. "It's a great blessing to get an offer from a great program with a rich history. I’m very familiar with the program producing backs like Jermar Jefferson, Jacquizz Rodgers, Steven Jackson, and Pat Chaffey. If given the opportunity to go to OSU, I would like to help lift the impact those RB’s left on Reser Stadium..."

Boyd II, who last played in 201 as California still hasn't played their 2020 season, recorded 448 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his first season at Oaks Christian. During his freshman season at Reseda (CA) in 2018, he rushed for 806 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added 201 yards receiving and three touchdowns as well.