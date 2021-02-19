BeaversEdge - Beavers Fall To Kansas State In Season Opener 3-2

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Ryan Ober hit an eighth-inning two-run home run but Oregon State was able to rally further in a 3-2 loss to Kansas State Friday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Ober’s two-run blast came after Preston Jones’ two-out triple to give the Beavers runners in scoring position for the first time since the second inning. Ober then took a 2-0 pitch from Kansas State reliever Eric Torres and deposited it over the fence in left center for his fourth career home run.

Kevin Abel made his first start for the Beavers since March 1, 2019, and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up just one hit with two walks and allowed two runs – one of which was unearned. He took the loss.

The win went to Kansas State left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks, who struck out 10 in seven innings. He issued two walks while scattering three hits. He picked up the win.

Kanas State scored two runs in the fifth and a solo run in the sixth. Both came off doubles, first by Nick Goodwin in the fifth, followed by Caleb Littlejim in the following inning.

Next Up

Oregon State takes on New Mexico Saturday at Surprise Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT (12 p.m. in Arizona). Left-hander Cooper Hjerpe is scheduled to start for the Beavers versus New Mexico right-hander Justin Armbruester.

Follow The Game

Follow Saturday’s game via TuneIn radio on the Beaver Sports Network as well as on Flo Sports. Both links can be found by visiting the schedule page on osubeavers.com.

A Look At The Stat Line

The teams combined for just nine hits – six by the Beavers – off nine combined pitchers. OSU pitchers walked seven while Kansas State’s Wicks accounted for the Wildcats’ two. Troy Claunch led the Beavers with two hits, including a ninth-inning single on a 3-2 count.

Boyd Makes First Start In Debut

Justin Boyd started at first base Friday, batting in the No. 7 slot of the batting order. Boyd, who hails from Colorado, did not play in 2020, which also gave him OSU debut Friday.

Verburg Returns

Mitchell Verburg also made his first appearance since the 2019 season, coming on in relief to open the ninth. He walked one in a scoreless inning of work.

Also In Debut

Left-handed pitcher Chase Watkins worked a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one. It was, however, not his collegiate debut as he pitched for Cal Poly during the 2019 season. Kyle Dernedde also made his first career appearance, pinch-running for Claunch in the ninth.

