BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Release 2020-21 Pac-12 Schedule

Oregon State's Pac-12 schedule for the 2020-21 season is finally here!

The Beavers’ 22-game league slate will begin Dec. 4 when Oregon State faces Utah at Gill Coliseum, followed by a matchup with Colorado on Dec. 6. Oregon will visit Corvallis on Dec. 13.

Oregon State’s first road trip of the season will come Dec. 19-21, when OSU heads to the Evergreen State for matchups with Washington State and Washington. The Beavers will return home to open the New Year with games against UCLA (Jan. 1) and USC (Jan. 3).

A four-game road swing awaits OSU in the mid-part of January, as the team takes on California (Jan. 8), Stanford (Jan. 10), Arizona State (Jan. 15), and Arizona (Jan. 17). Oregon State will host Washington on Jan. 22 and Washington State on Jan. 24.

The Beavers will wrap up the month of January with a trip to Colorado and Utah. Oregon State will open February with a four-game homestand, as Arizona (Feb. 5), Arizona State (Feb. 7), Stanford (Feb. 12), and California (Feb. 14) visit Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State’s final three games of the regular season will take place on the road. The Beavers will face USC and UCLA on Feb. 19 and 21 and will head to Eugene to take on Oregon on Feb. 28.

Game times and TV selections will be announced at a later date.