Gilbert (AZ) all purpose back Kaden Cloud picked up his first offer from Oregon State back in December of 2019, and has since built a solid relationship with the staff. The Beavers remain his only offer, but Cloud is hearing from multiple different schools.

"Overall my recruitment has been good," said Cloud. "I’ve enjoyed talking with different coaches and recruiters from different colleges and learning more about each one. I’ve heard from Oregon state, Northwestern, Colorado, Yale, Princeton, Utah, Army and Nevada."

Cloud attends Williams Field High School, a school that Oregon State has recruited in the past. Most recently, the Beavs landed offensive lineman Cooper Darling from Williams Field in the 2020 class.

Could Cloud be the next? Early on, he really likes what he sees from Oregon State and is thankful for their belief in him.

"It feels amazing to have the offer from Oregon State," Cloud said. "It meant a lot to get an offer from them my sophomore year and to know they saw potential in me."

