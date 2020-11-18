BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Picked 5th in Preseason Pac-12 Poll

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 WBB this season as the coaches and media conducted polls on Tuesday afternoon.

Oregon State recieved 174 total votes and one first place vote from the media, good for fifth place. On the coaches side, they received 83 votes, also coming in fifth. The Beavers were picked behind Stanford, Arizona, Oregon, & UCLA, all whom are ranked higher in the Top 25 than OSU.

The conference also announced on Tuesday that Beavers Kennedy Brown, Taylor Jones, & Aleah Goodman earned All-Pac-12 selections.

The nation's top-rated conference by RPI in three of the last five seasons, including the most recent 2019-20 campaign, the Pac-12 is again poised to pace the nation in women's basketball. Five programs - #2 Stanford, #7 Arizona, #9 UCLA, #10 Oregon, and #18 Oregon State - appear in the Associated Press preseason top 25, tied for the most of any league.

Additionally, Pac-12 programs' combined to add 18 of the country's top 100 incoming freshmen according to ESPN's HoopGurlz recruiting rankings, including a national-best eight McDonald's All-Americans - Oregon's Angela Dugalic, Te-Hina Paopao, Sydney Parrish, Maddie Scherr, and Kylee Watson, California's Dalaylah Daniels, Oregon State's Sasha Goforth, and Stanford's Cameron Brink.