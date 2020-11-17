BeaversEdge - WBB: Goodman, Jones and Brown Earn Pac-12 Preseason Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standouts Aleah Goodman, Taylor Jones, and Kennedy Brown have all been named to the All-Pac-12 Preseason Team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Goodman earned All-Pac-12 Defensive Honorable Mention last season and is Oregon State’s career leader in 3-point percentage. She currently sits fourth on the Beavers’ career list in 3-pointers made. Goodman averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 assists per game last season. The guard was the Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year in 2018-19 and also earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention that season.

Jones, who was named to the McClain Award Watch List on Thursday, was a Pac-12 All-Freshman selection in 2019-20 and was chosen as an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. She etched her name into the Oregon State freshman record book, setting the freshman record for blocks and sitting second in freshman rebounds and sixth in freshman scoring. The Forney, Texas native averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season, and finished second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 58.3.

Brown finished fourth on Oregon State’s freshman blocks list last season, despite playing only 23 games on the year prior to suffering an ACL injury that cut her year short. The Derby, Kansas native averaged 6.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest in her freshman campaign and scored in double-figures four times that year.

Oregon State is one of the most successful women’s basketball programs of the last decade, having appeared in every WBCA Coaches Poll since the end of the 2013-14 Season. The Beavers have made the last four Sweet 16’s and the last six NCAA Tournaments, including a Final Four appearance in 2016.

Oregon State Athletics