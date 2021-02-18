BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Headed To L.A.

With the Oregon State women's basketball team preparing to take to the road for matchups against USC & UCLA, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on Scott Rueck's squad...

Friday, Febuary 19th - @ USC - 2:30 p.m. - Pac-12 Networks

-> The Beavers (6-6, 4-6 Pac-12) will be squaring off against the Trojans (10-8, 8-7 Pac-12) for the first time this season as the two teams' previously scheduled matchup in Corvallis was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Beavers' program.

The Beavers and Trojans met just once last season, in L.A., with the Trojans squeaking out the 72-66 win. Every year is different, but the Trojans have been a team for the past couple of seasons that have really given the Beavers issues. USC plays an aggressive style of play and oftentimes has the athletes needed to be able to be physical with the Beavers.

With Scott Rueck's squad needing wins in the worst way to bolster their resume in the final weeks, this road-trip opener against USC has suddenly become one of the more important games of the season...

Sunday, Febuary 21st - @ UCLA - 1 p.m. - ESPN2

-> Following the matchup against the Trojans, the Beavers will then turn their attention to UCLA in what is a nationally-televised game on Sunday afternoon. The eighth-ranked Bruins (12-3, 10-3 Pac-12) were also supposed to play the Beavers in Corvallis earlier this year, but like the USC contest, was postponed.

The Bruins have been one of the Pac-12's best this season and they'll be a difficult matchup for the Beavers to close out the trip. OSU and Rueck have typically performed well against Cori Close and UCLA as the two schools have had some really good battles over the past half decade-plus.

However, the Beavers haven't found a ton of success in Pauley Pavilion and UCLA will be coming off a game with Oregon that's likely to have plenty of fireworks... It'll be a tall task to have the Beavers come out of Pauley with a win, but the Beavers need to split this weekend to stay in the mix...