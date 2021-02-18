BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Headed To L.A.

WBB: Beavers Headed To L.A.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State women's basketball team preparing to take to the road for matchups against USC & UCLA, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on Scott Rueck's squad...
MORE: OL Rob Vanderlaan Enters Transfer Portal | BSB: Beavers Ready To Return To Diamond
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Friday, Febuary 19th - @ USC - 2:30 p.m. - Pac-12 Networks
-> The Beavers (6-6, 4-6 Pac-12) will be squaring off against the Trojans (10-8, 8-7 Pac-12) for the first time this season as the two teams' previously scheduled matchup in Corvallis was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Beavers' program.
The Beavers and Trojans met just once last season, in L.A., with the Trojans squeaking out the 72-66 win. Every year is different, but the Trojans have been a team for the past couple of seasons that have really given the Beavers issues. USC plays an aggressive style of play and oftentimes has the athletes needed to be able to be physical with the Beavers.
With Scott Rueck's squad needing wins in the worst way to bolster their resume in the final weeks, this road-trip opener against USC has suddenly become one of the more important games of the season...
Sunday, Febuary 21st - @ UCLA - 1 p.m. - ESPN2
-> Following the matchup against the Trojans, the Beavers will then turn their attention to UCLA in what is a nationally-televised game on Sunday afternoon. The eighth-ranked Bruins (12-3, 10-3 Pac-12) were also supposed to play the Beavers in Corvallis earlier this year, but like the USC contest, was postponed.
The Bruins have been one of the Pac-12's best this season and they'll be a difficult matchup for the Beavers to close out the trip. OSU and Rueck have typically performed well against Cori Close and UCLA as the two schools have had some really good battles over the past half decade-plus.
However, the Beavers haven't found a ton of success in Pauley Pavilion and UCLA will be coming off a game with Oregon that's likely to have plenty of fireworks... It'll be a tall task to have the Beavers come out of Pauley with a win, but the Beavers need to split this weekend to stay in the mix...
Charter travel day with the fammmm 🛫 #WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/Sr9nLKFAdE— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) February 18, 2021
Quick Hits
- Oregon State has scored first in 10 of its 12 games this season.
- Over its last four games, Oregon State has shot 50.7 percent from the floor, while holding its opponents to 39.7 percent shooting.
- The Beavers are shooting a blistering 51.2 percent from beyond the arc over their last four games.
- Oregon State is fifth in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage.
- The Beavers are 14th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 in blocked shots per game this season. Oregon State is also 16th nationally in defensive rebounds per game, and 18th nationally in assists per game.
- Oregon State alum Sydney Wiese has been selected to join USA Basketball for February camp in South Carolina.
- The Beavers recognized Aleah Goodman, Ellie Mack, and Jovana Subasic in a "Senior Day" ceremony on Feb. 13, although none of the three have made a decision on whether or not to return next season.
- Goodman is averaging 19.2 points per game and has shot 60.0 percent from 3-point range over her last five games. She leads the Pac-12 and is third in the nation in 3-point percentage at 52.4 percent.
- Mack has made eight of her last 13 3-point attempts and has 10 assists over her last three games.
- Sasha Goforth is averaging 15.8 points and shooting 53.5 percent from the floor over the last four games, and is 50 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch. She also has 19 rebounds during that stretch as well...
- Taylor Jones has notched back-to-back double-figure scoring games and is 12-for-19 from the floor over the Beavers' last two contests. She set a career-high with 15 rebounds vs. Stanford and is second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 57.4 percent and third in blocks per game with 1.8 this season.
- The Beavers are 41-10 in their last 51 Pac-12 home games, and 57-11 in their last 68.
PLAYER + TEAM STATS
Pac-12 Standings
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.