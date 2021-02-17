BeaversEdge - Oregon State OL Rob Vanderlaan Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Rob Vanderlaan has entered the transfer portal after not seeing the field during his two seasons in Corvallis.

The former two-star JUCO signee from Diablo Valley C.C. was one of three offensive linemen that head coach Jonathan Smith signed in the 2019 class (Thomas Sio & Jacob Ferenczi), but he was never able to crack the rotation.

After joining the program in Jan. of 2019, Vanderlaan redshirted and didn't see the field. As a redshirt sophomore in 2020, he did not play...

With Vanderlaan no longer in the fold, the Beavers have 18 offensive linemen on scholarship, headlined by returning starters Joshua Gray, Jake Levengood, Nathan Eldridge, Nous Keobounnam, and Brandon Kipper.