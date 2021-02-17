BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Ready To Kick Off 2021 Season

With the Oregon State baseball team just days away from opening the 2021 season in Surprise, Ariz. against Kansas State, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the squad...

Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic @ Surprise Stadium (Ariz)

Friday, February 19th - Kansas State - 11 a.m. Flo Sports - LISTEN

Starting Pitcher: RHP Kevin Abel

-> The Oregon State baseball team will be kicking off its 2021 campaign on Friday, taking on Kansas State. The Wildcats, who finished the 2020 season 10-7 before the cancelation, will be a good early test for the Beavers as they'll get a taste of the Big 12 right out the gate.

KSU isn't a top-tier team in the Big 12 by any stretch, but they're usually competitive and will boast a solid amount of talent on the roster. As far as openers go, this one isn't a gimme, but given that the Beavers haven't lost a season-opener since 2011, the odds are in their favor...

Saturday, February 20th - New Mexico - 11 a.m. Flo Sports - LISTEN

Starting Pitcher: LHP Cooper Hjerpe

-> After opening the season against the Wildcats, the Beavers will pivot and face New Mexico on Saturday. The Lobos, who were 14-4 before the conclusion of last season, lost to Oregon State 11-4 in both teams' season-opener in Surprise last season.

The Beavers and Lobos have consistently played at least once in the opening weeks of the season since the start of the 2018 season and it's been one-sided. Since the beginning of the '18 campaign, the teams have met five times, with the Beavers winning all five contests by a combined 42-14...

Sunday, February 21st - Gonzaga - 11 a.m. Flo Sports - LISTEN

Starting Pitcher: RHP Jake Pfennigs

-> Like New Mexico, Gonzaga is also a team that the Beavers have become very familiar with over the past few seasons. Whether it be in Surprise or non-conference games at Goss Stadium, the Beavers and Bulldogs have routinely met several times in a given year and this year is no different.

OSU will play Gonzaga once in Surprise, and then will welcome them to Goss for a two-game series on April 5th and 6th. Last season, the two teams squared off for back-to-back games during opening weekend as both teams earned a win. The Bulldogs won the first matchup 10-4 before the Beavers got the second 5-1... Anytime these two teams meet

Monday, February 22nd - New Mexico - 2 p.m. Flo Sports - LISTEN

Starting Pitcher: TBD

-> To round out the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic, the Beavers will be re-squaring off with New Mexico on Monday. The final game of a four-game weekend series is always a bit of a mixed bag as, by that point, you're leaning on the bullpen almost exclusively.

Given that the Beavers have a bevy of capable arms, it'll be interesting to see who the "fourth" starting pitcher would be in the rotation... In any case, the Beavers' chances of being able to round out the weekend with another win is quite high...