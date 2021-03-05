BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Fall To Cardinal In Pac-12 Semifinals

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team's Pac-12 Tournament run came to an end Friday evening, as No. 4 Stanford defeated the Beavers 79-45 in a semifinal matchup.

"You have to give Stanford a lot of credit – their transition hurt us, and that had a lot to do with what they did on the defensive end," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "They're the No. 1 rated defensive team in the country for a reason, and I think they're the most complete team in the country. It was an impressive performance by them, but I couldn't be more proud of our team. What this group has done over the last month has been remarkable. I'm excited to keep working with them and see what happens in the postseason."

Aleah Goodman led the Beavers with 12 points. Taylor Jones pulled down 13 rebounds, giving her 82 over her last seven games. She also blocked three shots.

Ellie Mack scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting. Sasha Goforth recorded seven points.

The teams traded blows early on, as the Beavers went in front 10-9 at the game's first media break. The two sides ended the first quarter level at 13.

The Cardinal used a 13-0 run to go in front by double-figures mid-way through the second. Stanford headed to the break up 33-22.

Oregon State continued to battle throughout the second half, but the Cardinal took the victory.

The Beavers will now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will take place on Monday, March 15 at 4 p.m.

