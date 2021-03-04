BeaversEdge - Beavers Beat BYU 1-0 in Series Opener

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Wade Meckler snapped a scoreless stalemate with an eighth-inning bases loaded single to send Oregon State to a 1-0 win over BYU in the three-game series opener Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Meckler lined a 1-0 pitch from BYU reliever Reid McLaughlin to left to snap the scoreless tie. He drove in Ryan Ober from third for an unearned run after the latter reached via an error to open the inning.

Jake Mulholland came on to pitch a scoreless ninth for his third save of the year and 34th of his career.

Kevin Abel and Reid Sebby combined with Mulholland to hold BYU to just one hit, a sixth-inning double. The trio struck out 10. Sebby picked up the win to improve to 2-0 this season.

The Beavers were held in check offensively by BYU (3-6) starter Easton Walker, who scattered five hits over five innings, striking out four. Mikade Johnson came on in relief of Walker the sixth and took the loss after allowing one hit and an unearned run in 2 1/3 innings. He is 0-1 on the year.

Jacob Melton posted a career-best three hits to lead OSU (8-1) offensively, which tallied seven hits on the night.

Next Up

Oregon State and BYU continue their three-game series Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Follow The Game

Friday’s will be live streamed; the link can be found by visiting osubeavers. Live stats, info on the Beaver Sports Network and TuneIn and more can also be found by visiting osubeavers.com.

On The Hill

Oregon State is slated to send left-hander Cooper Hjerpe (1-0, 0.79) to the mound in game two of the series. BYU will counter with fellow left-hander Cy Nielson (0-1, 11.74).

Back To Goss

Thursday’s game was the first at Goss Stadium for the Beavers since March 8, 2020, a stretch of 362 days.

Abel Through Three

Abel has limited opponents to five hits, two runs – one earned - and seven walks in 15 2/3 innings this season. He has struck out 26. He lowered his earned run average to 0.57 after Thursday’s outing.

OSU Athletics