BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NBA & G-League

With the NBA season at the All-Star break and the G-League about to enter the playoffs, BeaversEdge.com gives you a look at the Oregon State Beavers in the pros and how they've been faring so far this season...

The Troutdale, Ore. native, who's is in his third season with Gregg Popovich and Co., has played in 15 games this season, shooting 41% from the field and 70% from the free-throw line. The Spurs are in the thick of the western conference playoff race as they sit seventh at 18-14...

-> Former Oregon State big man Drew Eubanks is averaging 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game on roughly 12 minutes played per night for the San Antonio Spurs.

Looking through some old game clips and I found this gem with Drew Eubanks blocking Jaden McDaniels. I gotta say @TheTyJager this has to be one of Drew's best blocks of the season so far. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/aRaCfe4IK4

Gary Payton II (2014-16) - Raptors 905

-> Former Oregon State standout Gary Payton II has been turning heads in the G-League with his athleticism and defense as he's leading the G-League in steals at 2.7 per game.

He's appeared in 12 contests this season and is averaging 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, helping Toronto to an 11-3 record and a berth in the postseason.

Payton II is shooting 57% from the floor, 20% from behind-the-arc, and 71% from the free-throw line.

Tres Tinkle (2015-2020) - Raptors 905

-> Former Beaver Tres Tinkle is teammates with Payton II on Raptors 905 and is averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in 13 games played this season.

Tinkle has been heating up as of late as he's reached double-figures in scoring in six of his past seven contests. He's shooting 49% from the floor, 30% from three, and 82% from the line on the year...

Kylor Kelley (2018-2020) - Austin Spurs

-> Former OSU big man Kylor Kelley has played in 13 games for the Austin Spurs in the G-League bubble as he's averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.5 blocks on the year. He's shooting 60% from the floor and hasn't yet missed from the charity stripe.