BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NBA & G-League

Beavers In The NBA & G-League
With the NBA season at the All-Star break and the G-League about to enter the playoffs, BeaversEdge.com gives you a look at the Oregon State Beavers in the pros and how they've been faring so far this season...
NBA
Drew Eubanks (2015-18) - San Antonio Spurs
-> Former Oregon State big man Drew Eubanks is averaging 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game on roughly 12 minutes played per night for the San Antonio Spurs.
The Troutdale, Ore. native, who's is in his third season with Gregg Popovich and Co., has played in 15 games this season, shooting 41% from the field and 70% from the free-throw line. The Spurs are in the thick of the western conference playoff race as they sit seventh at 18-14...
DREW DENIAL 🙅♂️ @DrewEubanks12 pic.twitter.com/qSe3ExxyVh— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 3, 2021
Looking through some old game clips and I found this gem with Drew Eubanks blocking Jaden McDaniels. I gotta say @TheTyJager this has to be one of Drew's best blocks of the season so far. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/aRaCfe4IK4— Joe Garcia (@twoshotspodcast) March 3, 2021
G-League
Gary Payton II (2014-16) - Raptors 905
-> Former Oregon State standout Gary Payton II has been turning heads in the G-League with his athleticism and defense as he's leading the G-League in steals at 2.7 per game.
He's appeared in 12 contests this season and is averaging 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, helping Toronto to an 11-3 record and a berth in the postseason.
Payton II is shooting 57% from the floor, 20% from behind-the-arc, and 71% from the free-throw line.
Tres Tinkle (2015-2020) - Raptors 905
-> Former Beaver Tres Tinkle is teammates with Payton II on Raptors 905 and is averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in 13 games played this season.
Tinkle has been heating up as of late as he's reached double-figures in scoring in six of his past seven contests. He's shooting 49% from the floor, 30% from three, and 82% from the line on the year...
Kylor Kelley (2018-2020) - Austin Spurs
-> Former OSU big man Kylor Kelley has played in 13 games for the Austin Spurs in the G-League bubble as he's averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.5 blocks on the year. He's shooting 60% from the floor and hasn't yet missed from the charity stripe.
go beavssssss 😂@GaryPaytonII x @tres_tinkle3 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4WcQ33hLDQ— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 5, 2021
oh my goodness, Gary Payton II— NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 4, 2021
make a business decision when he flies through pic.twitter.com/ZOagu0EA3S
Vince Carter eh, GP 👀— Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) March 4, 2021
Know Your 905 w/ Gary Payton II#RoadToTheSix pic.twitter.com/fUbM4LYgr7
Gary Payton II flies in for the layup pic.twitter.com/k36qI8tBN4— NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 4, 2021
New: The Interview(s): Jalen Harris, Gary Payton II, Raptors 905 Guards https://t.co/wxG8Stnb6d— Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) March 4, 2021
SWEET STRING MUSIC | @tres_tinkle3 pic.twitter.com/gXZbOtGNRk— Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) March 1, 2021
Attack Mode🪖#gsg #spurs #fiesta @ Disney World, Orlando https://t.co/EoXp1Egbnw— Kylor Kelley (@K3LL3Y24) March 5, 2021
🎙️🎙️🎙️ Talking Austin Spurs, Luka Samanic, Fiesta jerseys and Star Wars with Austin Spurs center Kylor Kelley @K3LL3Y24— JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) March 4, 2021
🎧 Apple https://t.co/LyXZXgrJZe
🎧 Spotify https://t.co/85HsgGqPm8#nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/qw49Z6PlNt
