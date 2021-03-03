BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Beat Bears 71-63, Advance To Quarterfinals vs Oregon

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Baseball Set To Host BYU | 2022 DL Lance Holtzclaw Learning More About OSU

The rematch is on...

With the Oregon State women's basketball team defeating Cal 71-63 in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday, it's officially set up a rematch between the Beavers and the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Beavers (10-6) were given all they could handle from the 12th-seeded Bears (1-16) as they managed to hang around throughout the contest, but OSU was able to close the deal in the fourth quarter.

"Well, first off, this time of year it's just survive and advance, right? Really pleased with the win today," head coach Scott Rueck said. "(Our shooting) didn't seem great for what we're capable of. Certainly, that will need to change going forward. But we survived it, defended well enough, got the stops we needed down the stretch, made some big shots."

Talia von Oelhoffen and Taylor Jones led the way for the Beavers as the former had career-high 20 points, four assists, and two rebounds while the latter had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

As a team, the Beavers shot 51% from the field and 36% from beyond-the-arc.

Aleah Goodman added 12 points and five assists while Sasha Goforth chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Following the win, the Beavers will face off against the 19th-ranked Ducks (13-7) at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinal round.

"I think there's always a little bit of chess being played, for sure, little adjustments. I think you are who you are with slight adjustments," Rueck said of facing Oregon again. "Not a lot of time to make too many changes, of course, since Sunday. But looking at the film, there are a couple of things that we can certainly clean up from that game, and I think will."

It's never easy to play a team back to back, let alone your rival, but the Beavers are taking the challenge in stride and are looking forward to the opportunity to be able to knock off the Ducks again...

"Any time we get to play them, it's a show. It's a brawl," Jones said of Oregon. "We just played them four days ago. That's similar to how it was last year when we played them on the Friday-Sunday. I'm actually really excited. I'm excited to see how we do. Hopefully, we'll come out with another win."