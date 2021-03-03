BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host BYU

Oregon State Baseball Set To Host BYU
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team (7-1) set to host its first games at Goss Stadium this season against BYU this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...
MORE: 2022 DL Lance Holtzclaw Learning More About OSU | EDGE POD: Talkin' 2021 FB Schedule
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
BYU (3-5) vs No. 20 Oregon State (7-1)
Corvallis, Ore; Goss Stadium
TV - Oregon State Live Stream (CLICK HERE)
Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, March 4th - 5:35 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (1-1, 0.93)
BYU Starting Pitcher - RHP Easton Walker (0-1, 0.84)
Friday, March 5th - 5:35 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (1-0, 0.79)
BYU SP - LHP Cy Nielson (0-1, 11.74)
Saturday, March 6th - 1:05 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 3.48)
BYU SP - RHP Jack Sterner (0-0, 7.11)
Scouting BYU
Opposing Hitters to watch
#4 Andrew Pintar - 6-foot-2, 190-pound So. IF - .367 avg, 11 H, 3 2B, 3 RBI
#6 Mitch McIntyre - 6-foot, 185-pound Sr. OF/LHP - .290 avg, 9 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI
#22 Cole Gambill - 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jr. OF - .148 avg, 4 H, 2 HR, 8 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hitters
- Oregon State is on its first seven-game win streak since the 2019 team went 10-0 to start the season.
- The sweep of Grand Canyon also marked the first of the four-game variety for the Bea-vers since the 2019 season versus Nebraska in 2019. Was also OSU’s first on the road since 2013 at San Diego State.
- Oregon State and BYU are meeting for the 23rd time Thursday and for the first time in Corvallis since 2009... OSU leads the series, 15-7, and 4-0 at home... The teams last met in 2020, in Surprise, Ariz., a 4-3 BYU victory...
- Oregon State broke into three national rankings on Monday. The Beavers are ranked by USA Today (19th), D1Baseball.com (20th), and Collegiate Baseball (21st).
- Oregon State comes back to Corvallis for an 11-game homestand, featuring series vs. BYU (March 4-6), Oregon (March 12-14), Washington State (March 19-21), and Santa Clara (March 23-24).
- Oregon State’s bullpen has allowed just 20 hits and four earned runs in 31 2/3 innings this season for a 1.14 ERA.
- OSU leads the Pac-12 with a 1.63 team ERA. Only three other Pac-12 schools have a sub-3.00 ERA: UCLA (2.47), Washington (2.92), and USC (2.93).
- Andy Armstrong is on a seven-game hit streak and is 14-for-28 during it.
- Abel is the reigning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week.
Oregon State Stats
Prediction
Oregon State Sweeps BYU
-> When things are rolling, they're rolling... The Beavers have won seven straight following the opening-day loss to Kansas State and there's no reason to think the train will stop.
While I expect the Cougars to offer up a decent challenge as they got one game from Texas this past weekend, OSU is more talented and in a better position to take care of business. The Beavers are red-hot right now and they'll be eager to earn their first wins at Goss Stadium since the 2019 season...
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.