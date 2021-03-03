BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host BYU

With the Oregon State baseball team (7-1) set to host its first games at Goss Stadium this season against BYU this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

- Oregon State is on its first seven-game win streak since the 2019 team went 10-0 to start the season.

- The sweep of Grand Canyon also marked the first of the four-game variety for the Bea-vers since the 2019 season versus Nebraska in 2019. Was also OSU’s first on the road since 2013 at San Diego State.

- Oregon State and BYU are meeting for the 23rd time Thursday and for the first time in Corvallis since 2009... OSU leads the series, 15-7, and 4-0 at home... The teams last met in 2020, in Surprise, Ariz., a 4-3 BYU victory...

- Oregon State broke into three national rankings on Monday. The Beavers are ranked by USA Today (19th), D1Baseball.com (20th), and Collegiate Baseball (21st).

- Oregon State comes back to Corvallis for an 11-game homestand, featuring series vs. BYU (March 4-6), Oregon (March 12-14), Washington State (March 19-21), and Santa Clara (March 23-24).

- Oregon State’s bullpen has allowed just 20 hits and four earned runs in 31 2/3 innings this season for a 1.14 ERA.

- OSU leads the Pac-12 with a 1.63 team ERA. Only three other Pac-12 schools have a sub-3.00 ERA: UCLA (2.47), Washington (2.92), and USC (2.93).

- Andy Armstrong is on a seven-game hit streak and is 14-for-28 during it.

- Abel is the reigning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week.