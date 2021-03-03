 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host BYU
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-03 15:08:02 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Oregon State Baseball Set To Host BYU

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team (7-1) set to host its first games at Goss Stadium this season against BYU this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

BYU (3-5) vs No. 20 Oregon State (7-1)

Corvallis, Ore; Goss Stadium

TV - Oregon State Live Stream (CLICK HERE)

Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 4th - 5:35 p.m.

OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (1-1, 0.93)

BYU Starting Pitcher - RHP Easton Walker (0-1, 0.84)

Friday, March 5th - 5:35 p.m.

OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (1-0, 0.79)

BYU SP - LHP Cy Nielson (0-1, 11.74)

Saturday, March 6th - 1:05 p.m.

OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 3.48)

BYU SP - RHP Jack Sterner (0-0, 7.11)

Scouting BYU

Opposing Hitters to watch

#4 Andrew Pintar - 6-foot-2, 190-pound So. IF - .367 avg, 11 H, 3 2B, 3 RBI

#6 Mitch McIntyre - 6-foot, 185-pound Sr. OF/LHP - .290 avg, 9 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI

#22 Cole Gambill - 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jr. OF - .148 avg, 4 H, 2 HR, 8 RBI

Oregon State Quick Hitters

- Oregon State is on its first seven-game win streak since the 2019 team went 10-0 to start the season.

- The sweep of Grand Canyon also marked the first of the four-game variety for the Bea-vers since the 2019 season versus Nebraska in 2019. Was also OSU’s first on the road since 2013 at San Diego State.

- Oregon State and BYU are meeting for the 23rd time Thursday and for the first time in Corvallis since 2009... OSU leads the series, 15-7, and 4-0 at home... The teams last met in 2020, in Surprise, Ariz., a 4-3 BYU victory...

- Oregon State broke into three national rankings on Monday. The Beavers are ranked by USA Today (19th), D1Baseball.com (20th), and Collegiate Baseball (21st).

- Oregon State comes back to Corvallis for an 11-game homestand, featuring series vs. BYU (March 4-6), Oregon (March 12-14), Washington State (March 19-21), and Santa Clara (March 23-24).

- Oregon State’s bullpen has allowed just 20 hits and four earned runs in 31 2/3 innings this season for a 1.14 ERA.

- OSU leads the Pac-12 with a 1.63 team ERA. Only three other Pac-12 schools have a sub-3.00 ERA: UCLA (2.47), Washington (2.92), and USC (2.93).

- Andy Armstrong is on a seven-game hit streak and is 14-for-28 during it.

- Abel is the reigning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week.

Oregon State Stats

Prediction

Oregon State Sweeps BYU

-> When things are rolling, they're rolling... The Beavers have won seven straight following the opening-day loss to Kansas State and there's no reason to think the train will stop.

While I expect the Cougars to offer up a decent challenge as they got one game from Texas this past weekend, OSU is more talented and in a better position to take care of business. The Beavers are red-hot right now and they'll be eager to earn their first wins at Goss Stadium since the 2019 season...

----

