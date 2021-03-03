PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State is the latest to offer Mesa (AZ) defensive end Lance Holtzclaw, who had himself quite the month of February. Holtzclaw added eight offers throughout the month, with five of them coming from power five programs.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound lineman now holds offers from Air Force, Arizona, Boston College, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oregon State, San Diego State, and Vanderbilt - and is picking up interest from many others.

"Everything is going really good," said Holtzclaw. "Things have really fallen into place, it has been one after another, interviews coming in, schools following me, my name just getting out there in a big way. It's definitely a lot, but it is definitely a fun process."

Despite just recently adding the offer, multiple coaches from the Beavers staff have already been in touch, and Holtzclaw is excited to learn more from them moving forward.