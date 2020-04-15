The Oregon State men's basketball program officially announced the signing of Kilgore J.C. (Texas) Forward Rodrigue Andela.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder figures to immediately step into the Beavers' rotation as they'll be looking to find more consistent production in the post. OSU graduated frontcourt players Kylor Kelley and Tres Tinkle this past offseason, so the added depth in the form of Andela figures to be a big plus heading into next season.

Andela is coming off a season at Kilgore that saw him average 10 points and seven rebounds per game. Additionally, he shot 67 percent from the floor and recorded 71 blocks in 31 games.

Head coach Wayne Tinkle said via a release that he'll be a huge help to the Beavers' frontcourt as he brings a much-needed toughness.

"He’s a real warrior on the court. He brings a physicality to the post position we haven’t had in a while. He has extremely long arms and a great touch, but his best attribute may be how relentless he is on the boards."