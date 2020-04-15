PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE

The Oregon State men's basketball program officially announced the addition of sharpshooting guard Tariq Silver on Wednesday afternoon.

Silver is the second Beaver to officially sign in the past few hours as JC Forward Rodrigue Andela was the Beavers' first official signee.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard figures to be an instant 3 and D wing that should really help provide the Beavers with a much-needed scoring punch while also providing lockdown defense.

Silver, who will have two years to play two, is coming off a season where he averaged 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for Tennessee CC. Additionally, he knocked down an impressive 46 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle said via release that Silver will bring a lot to the table, notably his size and physical strength.

"He brings good size and physicality to the guard position and has the ability to play multiple positions. He's really going to be a valuable weapon. His size will allow him to be a great defender for us as well."