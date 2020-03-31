WBB: 5-star G Greta Kampschroeder talks Oregon State commitment
With Scott Rueck and the Oregon State women's basketball team landing a huge 2021 commitment in five-star guard Greta Kampschroeder, BeaversEdge.com caught up with the talented guard to get her thoughts on choosing OSU.
Over the past several years Oregon State's head women's basketball coach Scott Rueck has made no qualms about wanting to push his illustrious program to further heights in the form of a national championship.
To get there, you need to secure elite talent and that's exactly what the Beavers did in landing ESPN HoopGurlz 5-star guard Greta Kampschroeder on Monday.
The Illinois native represents the first commitment for Rueck and Co. in the 2021 class and she couldn't be happier to join the family atmosphere in Corvallis.
"I visited Oregon State back in October and I the first thing that caught my eye was the family environment and how close everyone was," Kampschroeder said. "That's something I value a lot. I also wanted to be part of a program that can win a Pac-12 Championship and a national championship and those both things the Beavers offer."
