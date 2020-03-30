Back in December of 2019, elite 2021 guard Greta Kampschroeder narrowed her final schools down to three: Oregon State, Iowa and Stanford. On Monday morning, the Naperville (IL) native took to twitter to announce her commitment to play for Scott Rueck and Oregon State.

Kampschroeder is a 6-foot wing who can score at a high-level from anywhere on the floor, distributes the ball well, crashes the boards and has a great understanding of the game. Her effort throughout the 2019-2020 season earned her the Naperville Sun Girls Basketball Player of the Year award after she averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds, almost 3 assists and 2 steals.

According to ESPN, Kampschroeder is the 12th overall player in the country and the 4th ranked guard.

Scott Rueck continues to reload on top talent and is setting the Beavers up to be a top team for years to come. Follow along at BeaversEdge for more.

