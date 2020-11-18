BeaversEdge - WATCH: Tibesar, Bennett, Rawls, & Austin Talk Defensive Improvement, Cal

WATCH: Tibesar, Bennett, Rawls, & Austin Talk Defensive Improvement, Cal
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, defensive linemen Evan Bennett & James Rawls, and defensive back Alex Austin as the quartet talks defensive improvement from game one to game two and previews the challenges Cal will present offensively.
MORE: WBB Pac-12 Schedule | 2022 APB Kaden Cloud Likes OSU's Approach
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.