 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Tibesar, Bennett, Rawls, & Austin Talk Defensive Improvement, Cal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-18 16:15:51 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Tibesar, Bennett, Rawls, & Austin Talk Defensive Improvement, Cal

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, defensive linemen Evan Bennett & James Rawls, and defensive back Alex Austin as the quartet talks defensive improvement from game one to game two and previews the challenges Cal will present offensively.

MORE: WBB Pac-12 Schedule | 2022 APB Kaden Cloud Likes OSU's Approach

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}