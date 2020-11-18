BeaversEdge - WATCH: Tibesar, Bennett, Rawls, & Austin Talk Defensive Improvement, Cal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, defensive linemen Evan Bennett & James Rawls, and defensive back Alex Austin as the quartet talks defensive improvement from game one to game two and previews the challenges Cal will present offensively.

